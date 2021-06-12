LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A vacant two-story home, built in 1913, caught fire Saturday morning with one man being rushed to an area burn center in critical condition due to severe injuries sustained in the blaze.
Reports of the East Hollywood fire in the 4800 block of West Melrose Avenue came in at 6:56 a.m. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 7:08 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey, of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The vacant home contained evidence of a homeless encampment and has been the site of a previous fire.
Humphrey also said that the victim of the fire was encountered outside the home by Los Angeles Police Officers and that no other injuries were reported.
"Though the premises contained evidence of a homeless encampment, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation," he said.
