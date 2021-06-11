LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Incentives are continuing to be presented to vaccinated Californians in an effort to get the population inoculated.

The first 1,000 fans who received their coronavirus vaccination at Dodger Stadium on Friday night received free tickets to an upcoming home game as part of the team’s effort to raise awareness about the vaccine.

Longtime Dodger fan Larry Martinez settled on his decision on the spot at Friday’s game that he’d get the shot after waiting months debating.

He was the first person to get vaccinated at the Dodger’s pop-up clinic at the stadium, which was hosted by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and L.A. City Fire.

RELATED: 6 SoCal Residents Win $50,000 In Vax For The Win Drawing After State Pulled More Winners Friday

“I’ll do anything for the Dodgers, you know? And the plus about the shot it would be a better idea if I want to travel I’ll have the card,” Martinez said.

A Dodgers spokesperson said it was an easy decision to choose whether or not they would use their platform to promote vaccine awareness.

“Anything we can do to help the community get through COVID,” Jon Chapper of the Dodgers PR team said. “We’ve been out there in the community with our relief efforts since the start of the pandemic and this is just a continuation.”

On Tuesday, the state will relax coronavirus restrictions, which means people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face coverings in most public settings though some workplaces still require masks.

Other incentives offered in the state were 15 prizes of $50,000 each given to Californians who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Vaccines will be available for the next three home games at Dodger Stadium.