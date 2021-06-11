LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 62-year-old Compton man was arrested Friday in connection with a Long Beach hit-and-run that sent a 7-month-old boy to the hospital.
The Long Beach Police Department said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Burnett Livingston, was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run. His bail has been set at $50,000.READ MORE: LA Parks Department To Reopen Nearly 30 Pools In Time For Summer Heat
According to police, the infant’s mother was pushing him in a stroller through the crosswalk at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 67th Street when an early-’90s model white Ford Explorer hit the stroller, injuring the boy, before fleeing.READ MORE: Criminal Charges Will Not Be Filed Against Protesters, Journalists Arrested At Echo Park
The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the suspect vehicle involved in the collision was recovered Thursday night in the Lindbergh neighborhood of Long Beach.MORE NEWS: Judge Blocks Placement Of Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Lynn Grassmier In La Crescenta Neighborhood
Anyone with additional information about the crash was asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin at (562) 570-5130.