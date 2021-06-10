LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A passenger deemed ‘unruly’ by the flight crew of Delta Airlines was removed from a plane traveling from LAX in Los Angeles to JFK in New York after the plane diverted to Detroit.
In a video posted to Twitter by CBS Host, Dana Jacobson, a passenger could be seen being escorted off the flight on a gurney Thursday night in Michigan.
Delta released a statement on the incident:
“Delta flight 1131 operating from Los Angeles to New York-JFK diverted to Detroit after a customer issue on board. The customer was met by law enforcement upon landing. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience, though the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always Delta’s top priority.”
Passenger taken off the plane.. pic.twitter.com/TApt4sbgbh
— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) June 11, 2021
A spokesperson with Delta said all other customers on the flight were expected to re-board the plane soon.