LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old man who was shot in Sun Valley late Wednesday night tried to drive away from the scene, but crashed into several parked cars and later died at a hospital, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.
Responding officers found the victim in a 2021 Land Rover a few blocks away, in the 7600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where he had crashed into several parked cars.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died in surgery, police said. His name was not released.
Investigators learned the suspect was shot during a dispute. The circumstances of the shooting and a possible motive were not known. There was no description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case should call LAPD detectives at 818-374-1925.