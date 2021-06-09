LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Outdoor dining may become a permanent feature in Los Angeles County after the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support state legislation to expand outdoor options.
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn co-authored a motion to support a state bill on outdoor dining and another to expand liquor licenses.
“Outdoor dining should be one of the things we hold on to after the pandemic is over,” Hahn said. “Restaurants have appreciated it, diners have embraced it, and we have the beautiful weather to make it enjoyable all year long.”
Barger and Hahn said outdoor dining has help struggling eateries amid the pandemic, and county regional planners fast-tracked approvals.READ MORE: Amber Alert: 8-Year-Old Girl Abducted By Mother In Leimert Park Found Safe In Santa Ana
“We should make every effort to ensure this program becomes a permanent option for eateries throughout the region,” Barger said. “This is a valuable resource for the restaurant and hospitality industry, which was devastatingly impacted by the COVID-19 closures.”
Assembly Bill 61 would allow local governments to expand outdoor dining. Senate Bill 314 would allow businesses granted a temporary liquor license to expand operations during the pandemic the opportunity to make that expansion permanent.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will continue to allow to-go cocktails and expanded outdoor dining after COVID restrictions are lifted on June 15.MORE NEWS: Suspect In North Hollywood Killing Captured In Hemet; Kidnapped Ex-Girlfriend Found Alive
