MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – Officials at the Monterey Police Department are seeking public assistance in locating a male suspect wanted for alleged indecent exposure.
According to a bulletin released by the department, there have been two incidents, one on June 1 at approximately 3:25 p.m. and another on June 31 around 4:46 p.m., both in the area of Kempton Avenue and Mancha Way, north of the Edison Trail.READ MORE: Thomas Frank Ledbetter Of Fontana Suspected Of Stealing More Than $300K In Unemployment Benefits
Police say the male suspect appears to between 40 or 50-years-old, have a thin build and drive a dark gray or black Dodge Ram pickup truck.READ MORE: Water Board Approves $1.5M Settlement In Laguna Beach Sewage Spill
The suspect is said to approach females on foot and make conversation or ask for direction before exposing himself.MORE NEWS: Universal CityWalk To Host Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site
Officials are urging people who frequent the area to take precaution, carry cellphones and do not approach the vehicle of strangers.