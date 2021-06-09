CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Monterey Park, Monterey Park California

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – Officials at the Monterey Police Department are seeking public assistance in locating a male suspect wanted for alleged indecent exposure.

According to a bulletin released by the department, there have been two incidents, one on June 1 at approximately  3:25 p.m. and another on June 31 around 4:46 p.m., both in the area of Kempton Avenue and Mancha Way, north of the Edison Trail.

READ MORE: Thomas Frank Ledbetter Of Fontana Suspected Of Stealing More Than $300K In Unemployment Benefits

Police say the male suspect appears to between 40 or 50-years-old, have a thin build and drive a dark gray or black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

READ MORE: Water Board Approves $1.5M Settlement In Laguna Beach Sewage Spill

The suspect is said to approach females on foot and make conversation or ask for direction before exposing himself.

MORE NEWS: Universal CityWalk To Host Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Officials are urging people who frequent the area to take precaution, carry cellphones and do not approach the vehicle of strangers.