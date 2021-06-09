LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An 8-year-old girl who was abducted by her mother at gunpoint in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, prompting an Amber Alert, has been found safe.
The abduction of Aleigha Stevenson occurred at 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 42nd Street, Los Angeles police said.
The suspect, 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, was involved in an altercation with the girl’s father, her ex-husband, police said. She was with three men. She brandished a handgun and then abducted her daughter. The group sped away in a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban and a black 2017 BMW 320 with Oklahoma plates.
Stevenson does not have custody rights for her daughter, police disclosed.
Sometime before 9 a.m., the Suburban was located in the 200 block of Orange St. in San Bernardino. One man was detained, but the suspect and her mother remained missing.
However, at approximately 10 a.m., the LAPD confirmed that Aleigha had been found safe and her mother had been detained. It’s unclear exactly where they were found.