COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Marcus Anthony Eriz was arrested and charged in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage shooting that took the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on May 21.Marcus Eriz Charged With Murder In Road Rage Killing Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos; Girlfriend Wynne Lee Charged With Accessory After The Fact
Orange County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday filed one count of murder and discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling against 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz. He also faces an enhancement for personal discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury and death.
His girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Both are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Eriz faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts. Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, plus one year in jail.
California Highway Patrol detectives believe Lee was driving the car that was involved in the road rage incident, while Eriz was in the front passenger seat and committed the shooting itself.
The couple were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment Sunday night. CHP announced Monday that investigators located the vehicle they were driving and the firearm used in the shooting.
A memorial service for Leos was held Saturday.