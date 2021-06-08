LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents and Los Angeles city leaders and officials are growing fed up with what they’re calling a lack of action toward the homelessness crisis in the Venice area.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva sent a team on Tuesday morning to clean up the tent city, an unofficial name for crowded encampments created by individuals living on the streets.

Villanueva also said he plans to completely clear the area by the July 4 holiday.

“I have the support of the people. That’s what counts,” Villanueva said. “The Board of Supervisors and the L.A. City Council, they have been singularly responsible for the failure in addressing the homeless crisis.”

On Market Street, there are many signs of the increasing problem of homelessness in the city of L.A., and while Villanueva said he has support, there’s now an ongoing fight between him and L.A. city officials.

“It’s really curious that he hasn’t called to ask how he can be helpful, if he has housing and services that can actually be helpful,” said councilman Mike Bonin.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies went tent-to-tent in Venice to speak with the local unhoused population about getting in touch with housing and social services.

It’s the start of what deputies say they’ll be doing each day in the coming weeks to offer assistance to those willing to accept it.