HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is set to open on July 31 at the former Amoeba Music building on Sunset Boulevard, organizers announced Tuesday.
“The former Amoeba Music is an iconic Los Angeles location with a rich history in music, arts and entertainment and Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is the perfect blend of all of those things,” co-producer Svetlana Dvoretsky said.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz Charged With Murder In Road Rage Killing Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos; Girlfriend Wynne Lee Charged With Accessory After The Fact
Tickets for the exhibit sold out before its location was announced but organizers plan to release more tickets at noon on Saturday.
Amoeba moved to its new El Centro location during the pandemic, freeing up the 25,000-square-foot space.READ MORE: 3 Girls Killed, 1 In Critical Condition Following Lucerne Valley Hit-And-Run
Immersive Van Gogh features large-scale projections of information about the 19th-century Dutch Post-Impressionist painter and images of some of his most iconic works, including Starry Night, The Bedroom and Sunflowers.
“Impact Museums is thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life in the heart of Los Angeles where the arts are ingrained in the city’s culture,” co-producer Diana Rayzman said. “While Amoeba has since moved locations, their former location will now become an arts and culture center in the heart of Los Angeles featuring a variety of different immersive experiences.”
Tickets and additional information can be found at www.vangoghla.com.MORE NEWS: Multiple Explosions As Blaze Destroys Century-Old Commercial Building In Downtown LA
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)