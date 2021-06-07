ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main break that is affecting traffic at Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard. Another water main break just two blocks away in Echo Park was also causing flooding nearby Monday afternoon.
Alvarado Street is reduced to one lane in each direction, northbound and southbound, from Reservoir Street to Montrose StreetREAD MORE: US Supreme Court To Take Up Orange County Muslim Surveillance Case
Sunset Blvd. is also reduced to one lane going eastbound from Mohawk to Alvarado (left turn and adjacent lane are coned off). All lanes on Sunset Blvd going westbound are open.
No customers are without water as a result of this water main break. No injuries have been reported.READ MORE: Long Beach Police Seek Public Help To Find Missing Woman, Colette Flores Whiteway
Affected lanes are expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible.
The cause of the water main break has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist Leads Authorities On Dangerous, High-Speed Pursuit Through East LA County
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)