LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire tore through a vacant building in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard at around 2 a.m.
The fire was reported in a building which consisted of a series of connected structures. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the building once served as a medical clinic.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the building.
It took firefighters about 50 minutes to bring the blaze under control. No one was hurt.
During the firefight Metro Blue Line service in the area of the fire was suspended.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.