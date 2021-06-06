GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Gardena involving a pedestrian.
The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Western Avenue and 132nd Street.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored van.
An investigation was underway.