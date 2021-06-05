RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Mukesh Kisun, a 56-year-old Moreno Valley and a public school teacher, is out on $50,000 bail after being booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Thursday for allegedly engaging in lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.
Kisun's arrest came after allegations surfaced from a female teenager that she was sexually abused by her fifth grade teacher in 2015 while attending Rosemary Kennedy Elementary school in Riverside. The alleged victim told a family member who then reported the allegations to a Riverside Police Department School Resources Officer assigned to the Alvord Unified School District.
According to the Riverside Police Department, an extensive investigation was conducted into the allegations and, ultimately, led to Kisun's arrest.
"The district is aware Mukesh Kisun was arrested Thursday and will continue working law enforcement as requested," Superintendent Dr. Allan Mucerino said in a statement. "Presently, regular classes for the district have concluded for the summer break. Mr. Kisun has not been assigned to a summer school position and the district will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that students are safe when classes resume in the fall."
Investigators believe that because of Kisun’s position as a teacher, there could be other victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging anyone with additional information regarding this investigation contact School Resource Officer Jason Joseph at 951-353-7960 or by email at JJoseph@RiversideCA.gov.