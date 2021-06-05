LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A 5-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning with injuries sustained in a wrong-way crash with a big rig in Lancaster that killed two women and two young boys.
The collision, which left a black Dodge Challenger crumpled and the big rig’s cab overturned, occurred at 9:11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Avenue G and North 30th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.READ MORE: Crash On 91 Freeway In Long Beach Leaves Motorcyclist Dead
The Dodge was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane of Avenue G and collided head-on with the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Dodge, a 62-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her passengers — a 59-year-old female, a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy — were pronounced dead at area hospitals. They were all residents of Lancaster. Another occupant in the Dodge, a 5-year-old boy, suffered major injuries and was listed in critical condition at Antelope Valley Hospital. He was also a resident of Lancaster.READ MORE: Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez's Home Vandalized
The trucker, a 44-year-old man from Corona, suffered minor injuries and was not transported for hospital treatment, the CHP said.
The victims’ names were withheld pending family notification.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley office urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.MORE NEWS: Sale Of L.A. Area Psychiatric Hospital Conditionally Approved
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)