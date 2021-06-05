LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) – Dozens of people in La Crescenta gathered along Foothill Boulevard Saturday to protest against 66-year-old Calvin Lynn Grassmier, a convicted sexual predator with a violent history, moving into the community.

Grassmier has been under state supervision for decades, after he was convicted in the ’90s of sex crimes against minors, according to the Megan’s Law website.

The 66-year-old man would be required to wear an ankle monitor and have an escort to leave the residence, but neighbors told CBSLA’s Kandiss Crone that doesn’t make them feel any safer. The home being considered for Grassmier, neighbors said, is near countless children, a community park and an elementary school.

“This is not an appropriate neighborhood,” La Crescenta resident Dottie Ghanbarian said. “No neighborhood with this many children is an appropriate place to place someone with these types of crimes. They have a high rate of repeating these crimes.”

Town Council President Harry Leon said that Grassmier’s proven history of violence is a threat to the neighborhood.

Some residents also said that cellphone reception and GPS signals are spotty, which could make monitoring Grassmier with an ankle bracelet difficult. They also said the person who recently bought the home had trouble renting it and offered it up to the state for this placement.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the La Crescenta district, said that she is outraged that the court is considering placing Grassmier in the area.

“…and I just think it was poor homework done by the organization or the company hired by the state to do this placement, and I’m outraged,” Supervisor Barger told CBSLA.

Jesse Anderson, a parent, said that he believes everybody deserves a second chance, but added that Grassmier is an especially bad actor.

“This is not your rank and file sex offender,” Anderson said. “This is the top-tier violent sexual predator.”

A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday on the matter, and many residents said they planned to attend.