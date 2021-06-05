LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A funeral procession for fallen firefighter Tory Carlon, shot and killed June 3 at a fire station in Agua Dulce, was held Saturday.
Fellow first responders lined the route as Carlon’s body was taken from the LA County Coroner’s Office to Crippen Mortuary in La Crescenta.
Carlon is survived by his wife and three daughters.
A workplace dispute was suspected in the shooting, which happened around 10:50 a.m. at FD Station No. 81. The shooter, 45-year-old Jonathan Patrick Tatone took his own life after returning home and setting his house on fire.