HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A swarm of earthquakes Saturday near the Salton Sea in Imperial County, the largest being a magnitude 5.3, was felt by some in the Los Angeles area.
The Imperial Valley, which is just south of the Salton Sea, is known to have quake swarms about once a year, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.READ MORE: Man, Woman Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
There were at least 24 other quakes amid the swarm that were at least a magnitude three or higher, some of them within minutes of each other.
Dr. Jones said there’s no way to predict how long the swarms will last, “…they just stop when they stop,” adding that swarms typically last a day or two.READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Vacant Downtown LA Building
These quakes happened along a seismic zone known as the Westmoreland Fault, which connects to the San Andreas Fault line.
“It’s a place that’s had lots of earthquakes in the past so it’s not a surprise.One thing a lot of people are asking since it’s so close to the San Andreas, ‘What does that mean?’ It’s not close enough to the San Andreas to mean anything,” Dr. Jones told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez.
Whether or not a bigger earthquake could come out of the swarm is, Dr. Jones said, about 5% chance, but there is still a chance.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shoots, Kills Man In North Hollywood, Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend
So far, no injuries are damage to property have been reported.