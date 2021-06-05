IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – All southbound lanes are open on the 605 Freeway near Lower Azusa Road after California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert to canvas the freeway for shell casings related to a car-to-car shooting that led to a single-vehicle crash.
Reports suggest that moments after the shooting at around 5:30 p.m., a white BMW that was shot twice during the incident crashed into the center divider. A woman was driving and a passenger was in the vehicle with her.
Investigators are still trying to piece together the events surrounding the shooting, as well as finding the suspect in the other vehicle, who they believe was driving a dark blue or black sedan.
This is the latest in a spate of freeway shooting in Southern California. The shootings have many drivers on edge, worried that these incidents could, unlike this particular shooting where no injuries occurred, lead to deadly accidents.
The CHP told southland residents that it’s important to not fall into rage while behind the wheel.
"I would say just try to be patient. It's not worth it. It's not worth getting your vehicle shot at or you or any other person inside the vehicle," CHP Officer Yimi Osorio told CBSLA. "So, like I said, take a deep breath. Calm down."
Investigators said the victims of Saturday’s 605 Freeway shooting and crash, in the white BMW, reported that there was no communication between the shooter and them. They said they just heard the gunfire.