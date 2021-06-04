SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — The sun-drenched beachside city of San Clemente, known more as a surfer’s paradise at the southernmost tip of Orange County, has declared itself a strong supporter of the right to bear arms.
The San Clemente City Council approved a resolution this week in support of gun owners’ constitutional right to bear arms – but dropped the term “sanctuary city” originally proposed by City Councilman Gene James.
The resolution was discussed for two hours and drew dozens of people to the San Clemente City Council meeting on Tuesday, speaking for and against the measure. It passed 3-2.
The move follows in the footsteps of the San Bernardino County city of Needles, which in July of 2019 declared itself to be a sanctuary city for gun owners.