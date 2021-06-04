ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – After a delay that lasted almost a year, fans are finally getting their chance to visit the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure Theme Park.

“When they opened the gates, there were tears. It’s just that opening day joy,” Burbank resident Mike Avelino, who was one of the first to set foot on the brand new section of the park.

Avelino is such a big fan that he admits to seeing every single Avengers movie on opening, and to be at California Adventure for the campuses opening day is something he worked at.

“Me and my group were all on multiple computers, devices, all refreshing to get in. We were lucky enough to get today. We booked hotels. We camped out and everything was revolving around getting into Avengers Campus,” he said.

The six-acre experience allows fans to be surrounded by Marvel Superheroes.

There are new attractions like Spiderman’s “Web Slingers,” and new dining spots as well. Pym Test Kitchen is taken from the movie “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” while Shawarma Palace is a food cart inspired by a moment in “The Avengers.”

Disneyland opened both theme parks to California residents on April 30, after closing last March due to the pandemic. Some COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place.

“There’s markers all over the ground. They are all themed with Avengers logos. Even the meet and greets with characters are socially distanced. They are regulating how many people go in and go out,” Avelino said.

Even with some pandemic safety protocols, many visitors have said it’s a land of superheroes brought to life and well worth the wait.

“This is huge, to be in here and experiencing it all, “Avelino said.