LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Friday was investigating after a man reportedly attempted to break into the cockpit on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

According to authorities, Delta Flight 386 was on its way to Nashville. Video from the flight shows flight attendants and passengers wrestling with the man, tackling him and restraining him.

Once the man was restrained and the flight crew was able to get the rest of the passengers seated, the pilots made an emergency landing in Albuquerque where the passenger was taken into custody. The FBI Albuquerque said in a tweet that there was no threat to the public.

Passengers, including Jessica Robertson, chief content officer for TOGETHXR, took to social media to share their experiences on the flight. She called the situation “terrifying,” but said flight attendant Christopher Williams “acted quickly,” to get the situation under control.

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

Delta released a statement about the incident that said, in part:

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement."

The FBI was said to be investigating the incident. The remainder of the passengers were expected to make it to Nashville about five hours late, Delta said.