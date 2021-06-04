SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Dozens of firefighters Thursday night attended the high school graduation of the daughter of Tory Carlon, the L.A. County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station earlier this week.
Powerful video showed firefighters lined up on either side in a show of support as Joslyn Carlon arrived for the Saugus High School graduation ceremony.
Over her robe, she wore her father’s fire jacket. When her name was read, she was given a standing ovation by the firefighters, fellow students and the gathered crowd.
The tragic shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Department Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway.
44-year-old Tory Carlon was killed and a 54-year-old fire captain who tried to intervene was also critically wounded.
The suspect, 45-year-old Jonathan Tatone, was a fire engineer who worked at the same station and who had the day off. Following the shooting, Tatone drove 10 miles to his home in Acton, where he set the home ablaze and then took his own life, L.A. County Sheriff's investigators believe.
The shooting may have stemmed from a workplace dispute.
Carlon was a married father of three daughters. A GoFundMe page for the Carlon family has raised more than $200,000.
Fire Station No. 81 remains closed Friday morning.
Graduate Joslyn Carlon, wearing her father’s fire turnout coat, is lead off the stage after receiving her diploma during the Saugus High Graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Thursday, 060321. Dan Watson/The Signal pic.twitter.com/HiS7Md2hzu
— SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) June 4, 2021