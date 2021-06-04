FULLERTON (CBSLA) — An Anaheim caretaker Friday pleaded guilty to raping a severely disabled woman in an assisted living facility and videotaping the sexual assault.
Raul Salgadocastro, 40, was arrested last October while on his way to work and was booked on suspicion of raping the 45-year-old longtime patient at the residential facility who he had been taking care of for nearly 20 years, police said.
The woman has the mental capacity of a 3- or 4-year-old child and is autistic, mentally retarded and epileptic, according to court papers. Police said she is non-communicative.
Salgadocastro was accused in court papers of videotaping himself assaulting the victim that police said they were able to recover from his cellphone.
When questioned, Salgadocastro “indicated he has an alcohol and drug problem,” according to court papers, which further allege he “stated he has gone to work to take care of individuals while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”
Salgadocastro pleaded guilty to a felony count of rape and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison.
