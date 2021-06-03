LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Ariana Grande is officially a married woman, but not much is known about her new husband, Dalton Gomez.
The two tied the knot on May 15th in a small ceremony in Montecito. According to Vogue, less than 20 family and friends gathered to watch the couple exchange their vows.
Grande posted photos from her wedding day on her Instagram account Wednesday, with the caption: 5.15.21 🤍
Celebrities and influencers like Khloe Kardashian, Seth Rogan, Sophia Valverde and Victoria Justice joined the other 16 million + in congratulating the couple and commenting on the wedding dress.
Grande and Gomez have remained mostly private since revealing they were engaged in December of last year, when the singer posted photos of the two together on her Instagram account, along with a closeup shot of her engagement ring and the caption: forever n then some
The couple was first seen together officially 7 months earlier in the music video for “Stuck with U”, a collaboration between Grande and Justin Bieber, where they danced together at the end of the song.
If Gomez's name doesn't seem familiar to you, you are not alone. He is a luxury real estate agent for a company here in Los Angeles. Born and raised in Southern California, according to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, he has been in the business for 5 years.
Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.