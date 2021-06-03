LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger Stadium has added another meatless option to their menu — the plant-based Dodger Dog.
On Thursday, Chicago-based food supplier Greenleaf Foods announced a multi-year deal with the Dodgers to provide fans with the first official plant-based fan favorite.
The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is billed as the first pea-protein-based hot dog in the country.
The frank is smoked with maple hardwood chips to "recreate the ballpark flavor" while also containing the same amount of protein as a traditional hot dog.
“The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy,” Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, said in a statement. “Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans.”
The plant-based dogs will also be sold in six-packs at grocery stores nationwide.
