PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A man was wounded in a roadside shooting in the Angeles National Forest near Palmdale Wednesday night.
The shooting was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in the Angles National Forest, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to call of a gunshot victim who had flagged down another driver. The victim was take to a hospital in serious condition.
Investigators learned that the victim was in a white Mercedes when he was shot and pushed out of the car, the sheriff’s department said.
Meanwhile, the Mercedes was later found abandoned in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Elizabeth Lake roads.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect, who remains at large.