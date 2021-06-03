LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported at 2:50 a.m. outside a store in the 6200 block of South Figueroa Street.
According to Los Angeles police, officers arrived to find one man in his 30s dead from gunshot wounds. A second man was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.
No arrests have been made. A black SUV was seen speeding away from the scene.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.