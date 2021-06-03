LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles World Airports began offering free on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to the public Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.
The vaccine clinic, run in partnership with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will offer one-dose vaccinations from Johnson & Johnson to anyone ages 18 or older.
It is located outside LAX’s Terminal 6 adjacent to the existing COVID-19 rapid test laboratory on the Lower/Arrivals level.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine can walk from any of the terminals or park in Parking Structure 6, which costs $5 for one hour.
"Vaccines are the surest path to ending this pandemic, and we will keep doing everything in our power to get shots into people's arms whenever and wherever we can," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "LAX is our city's gateway to the world — and with vaccine operations coming to our airport, it can be a gateway to greater health and safety for Angelenos, visitors, and travelers entering and exiting Los Angeles. Simply put: this vaccination site is another leg in our journey to defeating COVID-19."
The vaccinations will be administered by the Los Angeles Fire Department and are available without appointments.
The vaccine is free and no proof of insurance is required.
"We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to be one of the first airports to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for travelers and employees," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. "From our innovative COVID-19 testing lab to an on-site vaccination clinic, LAX is committed doing its part to support safe global travel and the reopening of our local economy."
For additional information visit FlyLAX.com/TravelSafely.