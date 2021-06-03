LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Carol Channing’s Tony and Golden Globe awards, stage-worn costumes and other items from the entertainer’s Rancho Mirage estate will be auctioned off on June 17.
According to Abell Auction Co., the auction will be held exclusively online however in-person previews will begin on Monday through June 16 at 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles.
A portion of the profits will go to Channing’s favorite charities — Broadway Cares and Equity Fights Aids, along with Bennington College, where she briefly attended classes.
Among the items included in the auction will be Channing's 1964 Tony Award for her lead role in the musical "Hello Dolly!" and her 1968 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
Other items include various photographs and artwork, and the tiara worn by Channing in the production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
Channing died in 2019 of natural causes in Rancho Mirage at the age of 97.
More information about the auction can be found at abell.com.
