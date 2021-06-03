PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – More than 100 people called in to speak at a Thursday Cal/OSHA meeting where officials are set to vote on guidelines for masks in the workplace.

Officials did say Thursday morning that they believe there should be different rules for workers and individuals because of exposure. Customers generally only spend an hour or more at a business whereas employees are there for up to eight hours a day and needs more protection than individual customers.

Cal/Osha is proposing mandating masks for all workers unless everyone in the workplace is vaccinated. Critics said the mandate will lead to division and discrimination, but supporters responded by saying the pandemic is not over and relying solely on vaccines for protection is insufficient.

“One of our members is considering placing stickers on ID badges to determine who is vaccinated and who is not,” Helen Clearly of the Phylmar Group said. “Many are considering creating separate floors. The unintended consequences of these provisions are serious and cannot be understated.”

Taylor Jackson of the California Nurses Association called in to express that vaccines are only one component of a robust public health inspection control program.

“All of our protective measures should remain in place in addition to the vaccine,” Jackson said.

As of June 15, California will not enforce physical distancing and Cal/OSHA is proposing removing that requirement as well, allowing businesses to take down physical-distancing partitions.

Cal/OSHA’s vote is set for later today, with Governor Gavin Newsom saying he will wait and see the proposal before commenting.