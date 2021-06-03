CERRITOS (CBSLA) – A big rig overturned Thursday on the transition road from the Artesia (91) Freeway to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, blocking access to both the north and southbound San Gabriel River Freeway and causing headaches for scores of drivers.
The rig, which was loaded with vegetable oil, crashed on the eastbound Artesia Freeway transition to the northbound San Gabriel River Freeway around 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the scene, but there was no spill, nor were there injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A SigAlert was issued by the CHP at 9:47 a.m. as the transition road was shut down. Caltrans announced at about 6:40 p.m. that the eastbound Artesia Freeway transition to the northbound San Gabriel River Freeway was reopened.
