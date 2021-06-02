SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Wednesday morning after allegedly waving a gun.
The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Lake Center Drive sometime before 9:30 a.m.
According to police, the suspect was seen breaking into a car at a warehouse for the Calvary Baptist Church. He then brandished a gun at an employee.
Officers responded, made contact with the suspect and shot him, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were hurt.
It's unclear what exactly lead up to the shooting and whether the suspect fired on the officers. There was no word on whether a gun was recovered at the scene.
The suspect was not immediately identified.