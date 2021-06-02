LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Power outages in Winnetka and Reseda Wednesday affected a combined 12,000 customers, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
Both of the outages were said to have begun around 7:30 a.m., according to Albert Rodriguez of the DWP.
Rodriguez said crews were working to pinpoint the cause of the outages that are believed to be connected.
Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 4 p.m., he said.
