LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is offering more incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Through Thursday, June 3, people 18 and older who get their first COVID-19 vaccine at all city county-run vaccination sites will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the L.A. Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.READ MORE: Fontana Police Arrest Raul Christopher Alzaga On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women
Two residents will be awarded prizes. The contest is also open to anyone receiving a second dose who brings another person with them to be vaccinated.
Starting on Friday and continuing until next Thursday, season tickets will be up for grabs for the L.A. Dodgers or the Los Angeles Football Club.READ MORE: Investigators Hopeful New Technology Will Help Catch Bank Robbers Who Executed Camarillo Mother Monica Leech In 1997
Meanwhile, California continues to offer financial motivation to encourage people to get vaccinated.
On Friday, the state will hold the first of two planned drawings, awarding $50,000 in cash to 15 people who have been vaccinated. A second drawing will be held on June 11 to pick another 15 winners.
On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 lucky Californians for a grand total of $15 million in cash prizes. Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize. If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.MORE NEWS: Funeral Delays Continue After Winter Surge In COVID Deaths
According to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, as of Wednesday, roughly 64% of county residents aged 16 and older have received at least one dose so far, while roughly 53% of residents in that age bracket are fully vaccinated.