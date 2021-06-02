SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach police officers recovered Wednesday after becoming injured while chasing an ATV that led a chase nearly to LAX on Pacific Coast Highway.
Tyreese Gatlin, 18, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and felony evading after the 35-mile ATV chase.
Seal Beach police say were asked to help with arresting the driver of an ATV that was reported to be driving recklessly on busy Pacific Coast Highway at about 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.
An unknown number of officers from Huntington Beach sustained moderate injuries in a collision while trying to stop the ATV, according to Seal Beach police. The driver continued on into Seal Beach, where he also refused to yield to police officers, who briefly gave chase.
Police officers from both departments stopped following the ATV on the ground, but a Huntington Beach police helicopter continued to follow it through several Los Angeles County cities. When the ATV became disabled in the area of El Segundo Boulevard and Main Street in Los Angeles, the driver identified as Gatlin surrendered and was taken into custody.
Gatlin is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.