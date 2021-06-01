LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The organizers of LA Pride Tuesday announced there are over 300 volunteer opportunities during June’s month-long “Thrive with Pride” celebration.

The “Pride Makes A Difference” program is part of multiple virtual and in-person events throughout the month and is a partnership between the Christopher Street West Association and the nonprofit Big Sunday.

“We are so impressed that LA Pride has added a giving-back element to this year’s celebration, and can’t think of a better event to celebrate the talent, diversity, big hearts and generous spirit of so many in our great city,” said David Levinson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Big Sunday.

People can sign up to volunteer, donate or drop off goods at pridemakesadifference.lapride.org.

Each week will have a specific theme, including:

health and wellness, presented by Cedars-Sinai with support from Orangetheory Fitness, Lord Jones and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation from June 1- 5;

combating food insecurity, sponsored by Bella+Canvas, U.S. Bank, WarnerMedia, HBO Max and Pavilions, Albertsons and Vons from June 6-12;

combating housing insecurity, presented by T-Mobile with support from Nordstrom, Tinder, UPS and Citi from June 13-19; and

protecting the environment, presented by T-Mobile with support from Toyota, Target and Kim Crawford from June 20-30.

“It was always our intention to offer our community opportunities to safely celebrate Pride together in accordance with safety guidelines by both the CDC and Los Angeles County,” said Sharon-Franklin Brown, board president of the Christopher Street West Association.

“It’s been two years since we all came together to celebrate in person. We know our community wants to be together and we want to do everything we can to create these moments,” she continued. “This is why we’re providing other larger capacity, outdoor entertainment for all ages of our community. We’re working closely with city officials and local organizations to make sure these programs provide adequate safety and accessibility as well as reflect the resilience of all our people.”

More information can be found at www.lapride.org.