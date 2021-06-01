LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) — Dozens of neighbors filled a residential street in La Crescenta Tuesday to protest a 66-year-old man who might be moving into a home in the community.

The potential neighbor, Calvin Lynn Grassmier, is a violent sexual predator who was convicted in the ’90s of sex crimes against minors and has been under state supervision for decades, according to the Megan’s Law website.

“We don’t know what exactly is that is motivating his release, but we believe it’s on compassionate terms,” Alex Gardner, a concerned neighbor, said. “This person, we’ve heard, is terminally ill.”

Wendy Tung, another neighbor, said she vehemently opposes Grassmier moving into the neigborhood.

“You know, if he had compassion on the child he raped, maybe I’d feel a little something,” she said.

Even though Grassmier would have to wear an ankle monitor and would require an escort to leave the property, the mother of two said she was still against the placement.

“I told them there’s a really bad man and, unfortunately, some of our elected officials think that it’s a good idea for him to move to our neighborhood,” she said. “If that happens, they can’t go out and play on the street.”

Many in the neighborhood believe it is the worst possible location for Grassmier. They said there are more children than homes, there’s a community park within a mile, an elementary school within two miles and no street lights.

In a written statement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, in part:

“The Crescenta Valley community cannot be an option. I urge our residents to join me in strongly and vocally opposing this outrageous proposal and dissuading the judge from permitting this dangerous person from residing in our safe, family-oriented neighborhood.”

“I cannot tell you how many children walk that path in front of that house every day,” Lori Montes, a concerned neighbor, said. “If this man is allowed to move in, we will actually be in prison. He won’t.”

Neighbors have started a petition to prevent the move. They said the person who recently bought the home had trouble renting it out and offered it to the state for this placement. That investor has not yet returned a request for comment.

“And we send a clear message to the investor that purchased this house three months ago that this will not be tolerated in our community, and don’t try to come back again with another predator,” Gardner said.

Community members have been urged to submit written comments ahead of, and to virtually attend, the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing on June 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Comments can be mailed to Jay S. Grobeson, Deputy District Attorney, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, 9425 Penfield Ave., #3210, Chatsworth, CA 91311. They can also be emailed to Jgrobeso@da.lacounty.gov.

Those wanting to attend the virtual hearing can join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device by using this link or calling 213-306-3065, dialing the participant passcode 1464807376#, and then hitting the pound sign.