LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a Mercedes which sped away after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian last month in West Los Angeles.
The collision occurred at 1:25 a.m. on May 15, according to Los Angeles police.
The Mercedes was traveling west on Venice Boulevard when it slammed into a man who was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard.
The suspect fled without stopping or providing aid to the victim, who suffered serious injuries.
Last week, investigators released surveillance video of the car speeding away. It's described only as a white colored Mercedes. There was no description of the driver.
A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.