LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a road rage shooting which occurred near the 101 Freeway in Valley Village early Monday morning which left a driver with minor injuries.
The shooting was reported before 4:30 a.m. on the Laurel Canyon Boulevard northbound onramp to the 101 Freeway.
According to California Highway Patrol, a black Lexus SC400 and a red Lexus SC400 were involved in a road rage incident with a white, older model sedan.
The driver of the white sedan opened fire on the driver of the red Lexus, hitting him on the right arm, CHP said.
Both Lexus cars sped away and were eventually contacted by CHP officers at Van Nuys Boulevard and Huston Street in Sherman Oaks.
The driver of the red Lexus was taken to UCLA Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right arm that appeared to be minor in nature, CHP said.
The driver of the white sedan escaped and remains at large. It’s unclear how many occupants were in the suspect’s car.
The details of the road rage confrontation were not confirmed. The white sedan was involved in a collision with the red Lexus and is believed to have damage to its left side. It could also have some red paint on its driver’s side door. It may also have sideswipe damage, CHP said.
On May 21, a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange. The killer remains at large.