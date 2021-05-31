IRVINE (CBSLA) — Police need help to find a man they say groped an 11-year-old girl at a Target in Irvine.
The girl was with her family the 13200 Jamboree Road store last Monday when a man began following her. Police say she briefly separated from her family and went into another aisle, where the man approached her from behind and groped her.
According to police, the girl ran away and found her family, while the man ran from the store and drove away.
The man was described as a light-skinned man between 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build, wearing a long-sleeve button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and gray pants cuffed at the bottom, and flip flops. He was believed to be driving a green 2014-2018 Kia Soul.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or email ghudson@cityofirvine.org.