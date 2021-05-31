LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed after being hit by a rented electric scooter with two people on it in the Venice area, police said Monday.
The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Lincoln Boulevard and Marco Court, according to a desk officer at the LAPD's West Traffic Division. The victim died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
The man has not yet been identified.
Police say the man and woman on the scooter suffered minor injuries.
Before the pandemic struck, electric scooters were a growing probably, particularly in Santa Monica and in West LA neighborhoods like Venice. Riders would routinely leave the rented scooters scattered on sidewalks and roads, and they were often spotted with two riders in violation of traffic laws.