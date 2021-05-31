CARSON (CBSLA) — A Sigalert was issued Monday for a big rig that overturned on a transition road from the 710 Freeway to the 405 Freeway in Carson.
The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m., on the northbound 710 Freeway connector to the southbound 405 Freeway. The driver was able to get out of the cab, but suffered some injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The truck and its cab were left on its left side, on top of the transition road’s guardrail. Diesel was also reported to be leaking from the truck.
A Sigalert for both sides of the freeway was issued for at least two hours.