ESCONDIDO (CBSLA) – Three horses escaped serious injury after a trailer mishap on a freeway in the San Diego County city of Escondido Saturday afternoon, one of which had to be rescued using a complex rope system.
According to the San Diego Humane Society, the three horses were riding in a trailer on the 15 Freeway Saturday afternoon when a divider inside the trailer came down.
The owner pulled over and was able to get two of the horses back up, but the third horse, a Friesian, remained trapped.
SDHS sent an Emergency Response Team, which used ropes and an A-Frame to get the horse, named Raven, back on her feet.
“A huge part of that rescue was having the vet come out, assess, and give some sedation to the horse, to ensure the horse doesn’t injure itself, to insure the horse doesn’t injure anybody else, you know, we’re dealing with 1,200-pound animals here,” said Danee Cook with SDHS.
SDHS reported Monday that Raven was feeling significantly better and was moving around without any issues.