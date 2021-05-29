LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Voters in Compton’s general municipal election on June 1 can cast their ballots early and in-person through the holiday weekend.
The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office also announced several mobile voting centers.
Mobile voting center locations and hours include:
Saturday, May 29: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Davis Middle School, in the front quad
Sunday, May 30: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Burrell-Macdonald Park, in the parking lot
Monday, May 31: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lueders Park, in the parking lot
Tuesday, June 1 (election day): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Compton College, in the student lounge