LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –A toddler has just been accepted into the world’s most prestigious society for people of high intelligence.
Kashe Quest, 2, of Los Angeles, is Mensa's youngest American member ever. She has an IQ of 146. The average American has an IQ somewhere around 98, according to worlddata.info.
Quest’s mother noticed from a young age that the girl had an excellent memory.
There are currently more than 50,000 members of American Mensa.
