PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – A man was fatally wounded Saturday during a shootout with police officers behind a vacant business in Placentia, authorities said.
Officers said they spotted a suspicious, occupied vehicle about 1:10 a.m. parked behind a vacant commercial space in the 800 block of North Rose Drive.READ MORE: Elderly Man, Woman Injured In Highland Park Triplex Fire
A shooting broke out when they made contact with the lone suspect inside the vehicle, said Placentia police Lt. Chris Anderson.
The suspect shot at officers striking the front windshield of a patrol car, Anderson said.READ MORE: Man Found Shot To Death In Boyle Heights
“The suspect was shot and officers immediately began life-saving measures. The man was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased,” he said.
A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, Anderson said.
No officers were injured.MORE NEWS: Children Plant Flags At Riverside National Cemetery To Honor Those Who Served Ahead Of Memorial Day
Placentia police detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at 714-993-8146 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.