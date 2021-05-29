CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Grammy Award Winner

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five-time Grammy Award winning singer, B.J. Thomas, known for hits like “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” died Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas.

Thomas, who was 78-years-old, was a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee.

