LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five-time Grammy Award winning singer, B.J. Thomas, known for hits like “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” died Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas.
Thomas, who was 78-years-old, was a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee.
It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas.
— BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) May 29, 2021