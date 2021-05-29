RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – It’s an annual event to honor those who have served, the planting of American flags on the graves of military members to commemorate Memorial Day.
Hundreds of children and volunteers were at the Riverside National Cemetery Saturday morning, putting the flags on graves ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.
“My great grandfather is buried here,” said 13-year-old Zachary Walker as he was helping to plant flags. “I get to see him once a year, so that’s cool.”
Rows of flags lined the cemetery Saturday to honor fallen heroes. The event happens across the nation each year in May.